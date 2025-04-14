Met Office issues weather warning for Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A Met office weather warning has been issued for parts of the West Midlands.

A yellow warning for rain will be in place for Herefordshire and Shropshire from 12:00 on April 15 to 12:00 on April 16.

Heavy rain is expected for parts of the West Midlands.

The warning reads: “A spell of heavy and persistent rain is expected to move north across western Britain during Tuesday into early Wednesday. Whilst there is some uncertainty in where the heaviest rain will fall, 20-40 mm of rain is expected fairly widely. A few places may see 50-75 mm of rain during this period: gradually building up in the west following rain on Monday, whilst in parts of the east, falling in shorter periods where heavy showers and thunderstorms become slow-moving.”

Met Office 5 day weather forecast

Today (April 14)

Outbreaks of rain, perhaps heavy and thundery, will affect the south and east of Scotland, western parts of England and Wales, and the east of Northern Ireland. Warm sunshine to the southeast, turning hazy. Brighter, cooler and showery further northwest.

Tonight (April 14)

Rather cloudy in most areas with some showers, merging in places to give some longer spells of rain. Clearer spells in the northwest, allowing a patchy frost to form.

Tuesday

Mostly fine in the northwest. Cloudier elsewhere with showers, perhaps heavy and thundery, merging to give more persistent rain in places. Warm in brighter breaks in the east. Otherwise cool.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday

Rain clearing away to the northeast on Wednesday to leave sunshine and showers heading into Thursday. Some more persistent outbreaks of rain developing again for many on Friday.