Watch: Shoppers in Telford surprised by flash-mob in aid of charity

Yesterday (April 12), Rock Choir Shropshire led by Rowan Richards, shocked shoppers in Telford Centre by appearing from nowhere and performing a series of songs to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson's UK.

The flash-mob came after World Parkinson’s Day was celebrated on Friday. Each year, charities and their partners work to amplify awareness and understanding about the disease across the world.

Singers in the choir wore plain clothes, blending in with other shoppers and residents, before breaking into song and unveiling their Rock Choir t-shirts.

The choir provided several performances throughout the day including a rendition of 'Mountain' by Sam Ryder who was the UK's representative in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022.

Leader of Rock Choir Shropshire, Rowan Richards said: "We have done a flash-mob which is a bit of a surprise for everyone.

"The singers all came out from where they were hiding from outside the shops and down the corridors and then came out singing Mountain by Sam Ryder.

Vicki Mountain lives with Parkinson's disease and took part in the flash-mob. She also volunteers for Parkinson's UK.

She added: "It is all raising money and awareness for Parkinson’s. It is no longer just an old man’s disease. Everyone thinks it is all about the tremor.

In picture: Rowan Richards.

"I was 38-years-old when I first started getting symptoms, my leg dragged when I ran. If I ran for more than 20-minutes - I knew I could run for longer - but my leg dragged behind."

It was another seven years before Vicky was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

She has since had deep brain stimulation where electrodes are implanted in specific areas of the brain to deliver electrical impulses and modulate brain activity and a pacemaker installed.

Rowan Richard from Shropshire Rock Choir with Vicki Mountain who has Parkinson's disease.

"It has helped tremendously," she continued. "I can guarantee you this time last year that I wouldn’t have stood here."