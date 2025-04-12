New image reveals extent of fire at children's play area in Ludlow - town council hopes it was 'accidental'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ludlow Fire Station has posted a picture of a fire at the Whitbread Road playground.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.26pm last night (April 11) reporting the incident.

The fire at the Wheeler Road playground. Picture: Ludlow Fire Station.

The fire involved a metal bin and was extinguished by firefighters.

A post by the fire station said: "We attended Whitbread Road playground last night to extinguish the shown bin fire. Was it accidental or deliberate?"

Advice was also given in the post, and Ludlow Town Council replied, thanking firefighters for their work.

It read: "Thank you to the crew for attending to deal with this. This is a well-used site and we certainly hope this was accidental."