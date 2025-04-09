Circus family fun is in store for Albrighton visitors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From laughter filled clowns to death defying acrobatics, breath taking jugglers and astounding contortionists, the Cirquoise Family Circus it is billed as a perfect show for entertaining little ones and not so little ones.

(L-R), Salvatore Sambiro,Hannah Kennedy,Ameya Ahmed-Williams,Bugsy the clown,Alex Griffiths and Angel Sallai.

The contemporary style circus travels around the country and features a long tradition of Italian and British performers performing an hour long show combining comedy and startling performances designed to leave spectators amazed and entertained in equal measure. It is also the first time for a number of years Cirquoise has visited the Wolverhampton and Shropshire area.

All the fun of the circus will be on display at Albrighton Garden Centre from Saturday. (L-R) Salvatore Sambiro,Alex Griffiths ,Ameya Ahmed-Williams,,Hannah Kennedy Bugsy the Clown and Angel Sallai.

Ring master, Angel Sallai will feature in Cirquoise from Friday at Albrighton Garden Centre

Amongst the acts are Angel, the Circus Ring Mistress: A 10th-generation performer who brings elegance and energy to the show; Ameya Amber: The hula hoop acrobat whose skills will leave you in awe; Hannah: The aerialist performing a daring Skywalk; Bugsy the Clown: Providing comedy and delivering laughs and light-hearted fun for all ages and Salvatore: The mastermind behind Cirquoise, showcasing jaw-dropping diabolo tricks and aerial feats on a cloud swing.

The show runs from Saturday until April 27 and tickets can be booked at the British Gardens website or from the garden centre at Newport Road, Albrighton.