Chirbury school praised for providing 'extraordinary range' of enrichment activities by Ofsted

Inspectors visited Chirbury CofE Primary School and Busy Bees Nursery on March 4 to undertake an ungraded inspection.

In a report published yesterday (April 8), the school has been described as "nurturing" and "welcoming" and commended for its care.

Inspectors were impressed by a wide range of enrichment activities available to children outside of the classroom.

Pupils are said to "benefit highly from an extraordinary range of experiences" which include mountain biking, residential activities and hands-on practical learning experiences.