'We have cherished our time here': Beloved flower shop in Newport to leave high street after 19 years

Twigs Flower Shop in Upper Bar, Newport, is leaving the high street at the end of April after 19 years of supplying locals in the area with beautifully curated bouquets for all occasions.

Customers will still be able to purchase flowers by the business online and over the phone as owners Ken and Kath Clewley launch a home studio to work from.

The new changes have come after the couple noticed “a change in shopping patterns on the high street” but still wanted to “continue to do what [they] love”.

In a statement on the business’ Facebook channel, the owners said: “After 19 years on the High St, we have made the decision to relocate and concentrate on [the] website and telephone orders.

Twigs flower shop. Photo: Google

"This decision has taken some time to reach as it is a huge step after such a long period of time.

“We have shared so many happy occasions, also supported customers in their times of need.

“Kath's illness and a change in shopping patterns on the High St have highlighted the need for change.

“We are continuing to do what we love but also have the flexibility to spend time with our amazing family.

“We have made many friends over the years and cherished our time here.

“Thank you for all your support, which we hope will continue.”

This is the latest in a string of closures across the county. Earlier this year, the Shropshire Star reported the closure of five other independent retailers in Newport.

Find out more information about Twigs Flower Shop via the official website.