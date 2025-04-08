Repairs to devastating landslip on Severn Valley Railway given green light - as huge cost is revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A serious embankment failure at the Mor Brook bridge in January left part of the track between Bridgnorth and Hampton Loade suspended in mid-air.

As a result, the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) has been unable to operate services from Bridgnorth since.

After months, SVR has announced that it can now proceed with repairs after the heritage line's insurers decided to settle its claim regarding the incident.

Insurers have agreed to pay for the full reinstatement of the bridge’s wing wall and stone arch, and the embankment itself.

Severn Valley Railway has announced that is can move forward with repairs. Photo: Severn Valley Railway

SVR said repairs are expected to cost "significantly" more than £500,000.

Managing director of the The Severn Valley Railway, Jonathan 'Gus' Dunster said: "We are delighted with this decision by our insurers, which means we can now move ahead with fixing things. Nevertheless, the SVR is still going to be responsible for funding a substantial excess as part of the settlement.

"We are still in negotiation with the insurers about the exact amount, but thanks to the generous donations that supporters have made to the SVR Resilience Fund and the SVR Charitable Trust since the landslip, we are confident that we will be able to cover this.

"What’s important here is that our insurance company’s acceptance of the claim means we will not have to launch a full-scale appeal for the landslip repairs, which would have meant further delays before we could put things right."

The landslip has left the track impassable.

In conjunction with its insurers, the SVR has appointed civil engineering contractors, CML, to carry out all of the works that are required at Mor Brook to reinstate the line.

The heritage railway's infrastructure management and permanent way teams will work alongside CML to "provide logistical support" and carry out work related to the track.

It's hoped that main contract works will begin within six to eight weeks.

SVR's head of infrastructure, Chris Bond added: "Firstly, CML must carry out essential and detailed civil engineering design work. Over the next three to four weeks, our own permanent way team will remove track in preparation for the main contract works to commence.

"Subject to statutory approvals from the Environment Agency and National Grid, we hope to start the main contract works within six to eight weeks.

The heritage railway was dealt a major blow when a large amount of earth gave way.

"Timescales are still subject to the production of a final programme of works, and we will provide an update on this in due course. Clearly, at this stage it is impossible to pin down a finish date. This will depend on many variables, such as the weather, procurement of materials and gaining statutory approvals. It is unlikely to be completed before the middle of the summer and it could be later, depending on these variables."

Bosses at SVR have expressed their gratitude to residents and supporters who have raised funds for repairs.

The SVR is currently operating along a 12-mile stretch of its line between Kidderminster and Hampton Loade.

It is preparing to host its Spring Steam Gala between April 18 and 21, and the Spring Diesel Festival between May 15 and 18.

Engineers inspect the extent of the damage.

"The delay in starting has of course been frustrating for everyone concerned,," added Mr Dunster. "However, an important factor has been the need to wait for our insurers to make their decision. Had we made an earlier start, it could have jeopardised our claim.

"I would like to pay tribute to both Antony Bartlam, our consultant civil and structural engineer and SVR volunteer, and Chris Bond, our head of infrastructure, for the dedication and hard work they have already put in to get us to this important stage. This has been a highly complex situation to resolve, and it was important to move carefully and slowly to ensure a proper and long-lasting solution, rather than rushing in to attempt a quick fix.

"Once again, on behalf of the railway, I want to thank everyone who has donated to help us, including the Bahamas Locomotive Society who are donating a day’s steaming fee when 45596 is with us for the Spring Steam Gala later this month. We are humbled at the level of support that we’ve received."