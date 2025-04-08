Firefighters rush to kitchen blaze at Telford property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.25am reporting the incident on Dukes View in Donnington.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

The incident involved a small fire inside the property's kitchen, due to unattended cooking.

The fire had been extinguished prior to the fire service's arrival.

The fire was under control by 11.43am.