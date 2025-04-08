Firefighters rush to kitchen blaze at Telford property
Firefighters were called to a property in Telford after a blaze inside a kitchen.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.25am reporting the incident on Dukes View in Donnington.
Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.
The incident involved a small fire inside the property's kitchen, due to unattended cooking.
The fire had been extinguished prior to the fire service's arrival.
The fire was under control by 11.43am.