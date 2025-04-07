In pictures: Firefighters battle car fire in village near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.26am today (Monday, April 7) reporting the incident on Holmes Orchard in Alveley.

One fire crew was sent from Bridgnorth Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters extinguish the car fire in Alveley. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station.

Reports from the fire service said one car was fully involved in fire.

New pictures from Bridgnorth Fire Station showed a red Volkswagen Beetle car on fire outside a property.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets while wearing breathing apparatus and 'environment grab packs' to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters extinguish the car fire in Alveley. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station.

The fire was under control by 10.52am.

A post by Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "This morning crews were alerted to a car fire in Alveley. One car was fully involved in fire.

"Two firefighters in breathing apparatus were quickly able to control and extinguish the fire using a hose reel jet."