Fire at Gentleshaw Common 'was started deliberately', police say
Staffordshire Police are investigating after the large grass fire at Gentleshaw Common was deemed to have been caused deliberately.
Fire investigators were working on site all weekend after their colleagues were called to the scene at the nature reserve on Friday around 8pm. Six crews attended and extinguished the fire around midnight.
A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said they have determined it was caused deliberately and have now handed the incident over to police.
A police spokesman said: "Together with specialist wildlife officers, Lichfield local policing team is investigating the fire which damaged a significant part of Gentleshaw Common, Burntwood.
"We were called by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service at 8.20pm on Friday evening (4 April) to reports of a gorse fire, just off Chorley Road.
"We recognise the loss to local wildlife and the risk to life and personal property.
"Officers are keen to talk to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area prior to the fire and in particular two people who were in the area of the fire who may be able to assist with our enquiries.
"We are urging anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the area at the time to get in touch. Call us on 101, or by using Live Chat on our website, quoting incident 718 of 4 April."
"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."