Bracken Trust Singers first full concert under new management at the Metropole Hotel

The Singers sang a varied selection of old popular songs ranging from “Welcome to my World” to Gipsy Rover” and from “Oh Island in the Sun” to “Walking in the Rain” including some Welsh ones, and the concert finished with Calon Lan and the Principality’s National Anthem.

During the interval singing group member Robert Harmon devised and organised a music quiz.

The concert appeared to be well received with the choice of songs enjoyed by the very appreciative audience of Civic Society tourists from Kent, who could be heard to be singing along.

The Bracken Singers themselves thought that it had “turned out to be an excellent evening”.

At the conclusion of the singers’ performance many people came to the front of the room to express their appreciation to the singers’ leader Vera Buckler, who in turn thought each individual singer could feel proud of their efforts.

All monies raised will benefit the Bracken Trust Cancer Support Centre. The Singers are next performing for the guests at the Metropole Hotel on Wednesday April 16.