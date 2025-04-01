FOI reveals number of complaints against taxi drivers - and what Telford and Wrekin Council did about them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Of this total some 51 complaints were made against taxi drivers licensed by Telford & Wrekin Council.

There were also 23 complaints that were filed against taxi drivers operating under the council's jurisdiction but that were licensed by another local authority.

In response to a Freedom of Information request from the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council said that it took a range of measures in response.

This included revocation of a Dual Driver’s licence, to get them to undertake and pass the council’s nominated practical driving test and taxi knowledge test again; to issue verbal and written warnings, to pass complaints onto another department, for example parking enforcement.

No further action was also used in the last two years.

Out of area complaints, against drivers licensed with another council, were passed to them to investigate.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Telford & Wrekin Council is dedicated to upholding safety standards for residents and businesses in all its responsibilities.

“It is a criminal offence for private hire drivers to ply for hire, meaning accepting fares that have not been pre-booked. Only hackney carriages can legally be flagged down on the street or at taxi ranks.

“We expect all drivers licensed by us, as well as those licensed by other local authorities operating in Telford and Wrekin, to adhere to the law and maintain the highest standards.

“To support this, the council implements several measures, including testing taxi meters to ensure correct calibration and fare tariffs, and requiring drivers to pass rigorous checks such as DVLA reviews, medicals, criminal background checks, and right-to-work verifications.

“Additionally, all licensed drivers must wear their identification badge, and compliance is monitored through undercover operations.

“Currently, 43 taxis in our fleet are fitted with CCTV, with further installations planned to enhance passenger safety.

“Recognising that drivers licensed in one area may operate across council boundaries, we collaborate with Wolverhampton, South Staffordshire, and Shropshire to maintain consistent standards.

“We take all complaints about drivers and vehicles licensed by this council very seriously. Every complaint is promptly investigated, and we will not hesitate to prosecute those who break the rules designed to keep people safe – our top priority – or undermine legitimate drivers who work hard to provide a safe service.

“Where complaints are received about drivers working in Telford and Wrekin but licensed with another authority, that information is shared with the relevant authority allowing them to take appropriate action with support from Telford & Wrekin Council as needed.”

Complaints about taxi drivers licensed by Telford & Wrekin Council can be made online. People can also call 01952 381818.