Telford & Wrekin Council issues rallying cry to residents to check for silent killer

Under the banner of Healthy Telford, the borough’s council runs various free community blood pressure checking events in addition to those free NHS checks that are offered by pharmacists.

A blood pressure check. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“High Blood Pressure is the largest known risk factor for cardiovascular disease and hardly ever has symptoms,” said a spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council.

“If left untreated it puts strain on your blood vessels, heart and other organs such as your kidneys and eyes. Having ongoing untreated high blood pressure can cause heart attacks, strokes, dementia and can have fatal consequences.”

They add: “The only way you can know if you have high blood pressure is to get a blood pressure check done. Feeling fine doesn’t mean you’re fine.”

People over the age of 40, people who have a Black African, Black Caribbean or South Asian ethnic background, people who are overweight, and those who drink too much alcohol and/or smoke, are all more at risk of high blood pressure, the council adds.

Telford & Wrekin Council is currently running a Community Blood Pressure Project which attends local groups and services to offer free blood pressure checks to residents.

The Wakes, in Oakengates hosts free checks every Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 1pm; and there are a number of Community Live Well Hubs in South East Telford where residents can also go for the health check.

The Anstice, in Madeley, is also the site of checks on Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm.

And the Hub on the Hill, Sutton Hill, is the place to be on the last Tuesday of the month from 10am-12noon.

Other checking sessions are hosted by The Park Lane Centre, in Woodside, The Sambrook Centre, Stirchley, and Brookside Central.