Welsh Wrestling will be coming to Llandrindod Wells this April with a fun packed show

They will be at the Pavilion in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday, April 26 at 7pm with doors open at 6.30pm.

Welsh Wrestling provides the premier brand of professional wrestling in Wales, and are proud to be the only promotion that covers the entire country.

They promote wrestling events all over Wales, from Swansea to Wrexham, Porthcawl to Porthmadog, Rhyl to Tenby, Cwmbran to Aberystwyth and many towns in between.

So this is a great chance to come check out The Superstars of Welsh Wrestling at a fun packed live events .

Tickets for the show are £13.20 for adults, £9 for children, senior citizens, students and the unwaged and £39.60 for a family ticket.

They are available at www.ticketweb.uk.

For more information visit www.pavilionmidwales.org.uk, email: info@pavilionmidwales.org.uk or call 01597 258118