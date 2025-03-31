Man, 19, accused of killing 17-year-old girlfriend in Shropshire crash to face trial this week as jury sworn in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Logan Addison, aged 19, has denied causing the death of Lily-May Vaughan by dangerous driving, and faces a trial by jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week.

The charges relates to a crash off the A53 near Shawbury Heath Industrial Estate on February 4, 2023.

The collision involved a Volkswagen Golf, which Addison and Miss Vaughan were in, and an Audi A3.

Miss Vaughan died after the crash and Addison, of Hazels Road, Shawbury, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.