Market Drayton plot of land with planning permission for three-bedroom home hits the market at low price

The land, which backs onto Church Street in Market Drayton, has hit the market for £75,000 with James Du Pavey estate agents.

It has been described as a "rare opportunity to build your future home from the ground up".

The plot of land for sale in Market Drayton. Picture: Rightmove/James Du Pavey

Located opposite to St Mary's Church, the future homeowners can enjoy "beautiful church views and morning bells".

The building plot has planning permission for a detached three-bedroom house.

The listing adds: "Sat amongst a quiet street within the town centre, enjoy excellent amenities, schools and travel links on your doorstep.

The plot has been listed for £75,000. Picture: Rightmove/James Du Pavey

"With full planning permission granted for a detached three-bedroom home, all that’s left is for you to hit the right notes and start building.

"Located just across from St Mary’s Church, with stunning views of its majestic bells ringing in the distance and the vibrant town centre just around the corner, you’ll be surrounded by beautiful sights and wonderful local amenities."

