Dawn Of Impressionism, Paris 1874 will be screened to a Builth Wells venue this month

It will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Sunday, April 13 at 2pm, with doors open at 1.30pm.

The Impressionists are the most popular group in art history - millions flock every year to marvel at their masterpieces.

But, to begin with, they were scorned, penniless outsiders.

1874 was the year that changed everything; the first Impressionists, “hungry for independence”, broke the mould by holding their own exhibition outside official channels.

Impressionism was born and the art world was changed forever.

What led to that first groundbreaking show 150 years ago? Who were the maverick personalities that wielded their brushes in such a radical and provocative way?

The spectacular Musée d’Orsay exhibition brings fresh eyes to this extraordinary tale of passion and rebellion.

The story is told not by historians and curators but in the words of those who witnessed the dawn of Impressionism: the artists, press and people of Paris, 1874.

See the show that changed everything on the big screen. Made in close collaboration with the Musee d’Orsay and National Gallery of Art, Washington D.C

Impressionism was born and the art world was changed forever.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £11 for concessions and they are available via wyeside.ticketsolve.com.

For more information call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk