Telford's Princess Royal Hospital to lose 'unsafe' staff parking spaces for siting of new generator

Telford's PRH is set to lose nine staff parking spaces in order to upgrade their generators.
The erection of a new standby generator at the Princess Royal Hospital will see the facility lose nine staff car parking spaces.
It's all part of an upgrade of the hospital's electrical infrastructure which will facilitate the removal of the potentially dangerous Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) that is above the existing electrical energy centre.
The discovery of RAAC at the town's hospital has seen both the kitchen and Apley restaurant closed since the material was identified in autumn 2023.
According to a planning application submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council, the existing infrastructure was originally installed several decades ago and is "beyond its economic life and no longer compliant with modern regulations".