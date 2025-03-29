Lidl claims trees cut down in Shrewsbury sparking backlash were 'not of environmental significance'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lidl recently confirmed it has begun work for the future development of a plot of land in Bicton Heath to the west of Shrewsbury.

The land, next to the Co-op store on Welshpool Road, was purchased by the supermarket giant on January 24 this year.

In the weeks since the site was acquired by the supermarket giant, some of the hedgerows around the site have been removed - seemingly without permission.