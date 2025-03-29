Heritage guardians refuse to budge over opposition to car park plan for popular pub near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pub and restaurant firm Brunning & Price has been looking to expand the car parking at the Mytton & Mermaid in Atcham, due to the success of the venue since it re-opened.

The plan is to build a car park in a field across the River Severn from the pub, with customers accessing the venue by walking over the historic Atcham footbridge.

Historic England objected to the proposal over its concern about the potential impact on heritage assets in the area, saying the car park could have an 'urbanising effect'.

Writing to Shropshire Council in January it said: "Despite the site being located to adjacent main road, is very much that of a pastoral, tranquil and rural setting, where the car park would be detrimental to visual amenity, including key views."

Brunning & Price has since made a number of changes to the proposal for the car park - which would have 93 parking spaces - designed to allay concerns, while a fresh heritage assessment commissioned by the firm said the plan's impact would range "from nil to negligible beneficial".

But, despite changes Historic England has been unmoved in its response.