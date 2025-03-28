Telford resident hit with £1,000 fine after leaving children's toys and bedding stacked next to bins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council has issued a warning to residents after a flytipper was handed a £1,000 fine for leaving rubbish next to bins.

The offender, from Malinslee, had reportedly removed waste from a family member’s property in Dalford Court, Hollinswood.

The waste included items such as children’s toy boxes, bedding, metal poles, and general household rubbish and also evidence linking the perpetrator to the crime.

The £1,000 fine includes the council’s expenses for collecting and properly disposing of the waste.

During an interview under caution the person who left the rubbish said: “I thought it was normal because I have seen people leave things there before, and I was told by others that vans come once a week to take useful items for refurbishing.”

Deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Richard Overton, said: “The council does not collect items left next to bins for refurbishing. Rubbish must be disposed of correctly in the provided bins.

"Every case of fly-tipping is investigated, and we continue to issue maximum fines. Fly-tipping is unacceptable, and the council will continue to prosecute offenders who carelessly dump waste, leaving others - namely taxpayers - to foot the clean-up bill.

“There is no excuse for this crime. We offer weekly waste collections, two Household Recycling Centres open 362 days a year, and an efficient bulk waste collection service.

“Residents have plenty of ways to dispose of waste responsibly. It is disappointing to see items that could have been donated to charity instead dumped on the street.”

Examples of fly-tipping offences that carry a £1,000 penalty include bags of rubbish left next to a litter bin, items left beside full recycling banks, items like white goods, furniture, or mattresses being left on streets or private land and donations left outside a closed charity shop.

