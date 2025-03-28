Shrewsbury MP pays special visit to local secondary school and tours development of site
A county MP paid a special visit to a Shropshire secondary school this week.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Julia Buckley MP visited Shrewsbury Academy on Tuesday where she toured the school's new development and met with children, young people, staff and parents.
Shrewsbury Academy's new facility, alongside the redevelopment of its former infant school, will provide new classrooms for pupils and include new state-of-the-art science and technology rooms, a new library, a refurbished gymnasium, and dedicated space for Year 7 children to settle into the secondary school.
The Shrewsbury MP toured the new development with CEO of the Marches Academy Trust, Sarah Finch, Chair of the Local Governing Body, Ryan Jervis and headteacher at Shrewsbury Academy, Jim Taylor.