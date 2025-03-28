Telford man snared by paedophile hunters sent obscene picture to what he believed was a 14-year-old girl
A man caught by paedophile hunters after sending an obscene picture to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced.
Ricky Dhir, 36, of Orchard Close, Ketley, pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
Dhir was sentenced for both offences at Shrewsbury Crown Court - sitting at Telford Justice Centre - after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.
Danae Larham, prosecuting, said Dhir had been caught by a 'hunter group'.
The court heard there were inconsistent submissions as to whether Dhir has learning difficulties - but the court heard this would be taken into account on sentencing.
The court was told that an adult female member of the vigilante group had set up a Facebook profile in the name of 'Emily Wright', which purported to be a 14-year-old girl.
Dhir sent the profile a friend request and on December 1, 2023, he messaged saying 'hello gorgeous, I am your sugar daddy".