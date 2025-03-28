Telford man snared by paedophile hunters sent obscene picture to what he believed was a 14-year-old girl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ricky Dhir, 36, of Orchard Close, Ketley, pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Dhir was sentenced for both offences at Shrewsbury Crown Court - sitting at Telford Justice Centre - after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.

Danae Larham, prosecuting, said Dhir had been caught by a 'hunter group'.

The court heard there were inconsistent submissions as to whether Dhir has learning difficulties - but the court heard this would be taken into account on sentencing.

The court was told that an adult female member of the vigilante group had set up a Facebook profile in the name of 'Emily Wright', which purported to be a 14-year-old girl.

Dhir sent the profile a friend request and on December 1, 2023, he messaged saying 'hello gorgeous, I am your sugar daddy".