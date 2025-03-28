American exhibitor to add international flavour to Wonderwool Wales 2025

Kimberly Perkins from Cat Mountain Fibre Arts, Colorado, who produces hand dyed, multi-textured, yarn bundles and knitting and crochet patterns, will be exhibiting on stand M1 in Hall 1 at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells during the popular weekend show on April 26 and 27.

Wonderwool Wales director Chrissie Menzies has also had an enquiry from an Icelandic producer whom, she says, is likely to attend in 2026.

It will be the first time an American business has exhibited at Wales’ premier wool and natural fibre festival, although a tour group from across the Atlantic has been coming to the event for a number of years and will be attending again this year.

“The booking from Cat Mountain Fibre Arts is probably a direct result of the tour group that attend every year, and we are delighted to welcome them,” explained Chrissie. “A few of them may also have attended the felt workshop that I organise each year for Rowan Tree Travel, following the show.

“Cat Mountain Fibre Arts had originally planned to share a stand with Phoenix Fibre Mill from Colorado, but they have had to pull out due to a family illness. I hope even more American producers will be encouraged to attend in the future.

“It’s good for Welsh tourism, as I’m sure they will want to visit other places whilst they in Wales.”

Kimberly, who founded her business in 2008, said she is working on a new pattern for the show where she will be exhibiting multi-textured bundles of Fusion Yarn.

She specialises in natural fibre yarns which she hand-dyes in her studio in Fort Garland. Her exclusive colourways are inspired by literature, art, nature and the southern Colorado Rocky Mountains.

“I heard about Wonderwool Wales from a customer at The Knitting and Stitching Show many years ago and I am hoping to meet and network with other artists and shop owners,” said Kimberly.

“I love visiting the UK and am always looking for an excuse to come. I will be taking a few days’ holiday in Wales in April. In particular, I want to visit Hay on the Wye, and hike part of the Offa’s Dyke Path.”

Chrissie revealed that advance ticket sales are ahead of the same time last year and that there will be up to 15 new exhibitors at the show, taking the total to 220 stands, the same as 2024.

A special installation to mark the 80th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day this year, which is being created by a group of knitters in France and across the world, will be a centrepiece at the 19th Wonderwool Wales.

The knitters are so enthusiastic that the installation is going to be much bigger than originally envisaged. “It has grown from eight to 10 metres and could well be even larger by the time of the show!” said Chrissie.

“People from around the world are knitting panels for the installation which is quite amazing. They previously knitted an 80 metre, 3D wool art depiction of the D-Day landings, which toured the UK, before going off to America in April, and wanted to do another one for VE Day just for Wonderwool.”

She joked: “I hope they stop knitting soon otherwise we won’t have enough space in Hall 3 for it!”

The VE Day project is being organised by Tansy Forster and her fellow knitters who also headed The Longest Yarn installation for D-Day. More than 1,000 knitters from across the world contributed to that project.

Limited tickets are available for the Woolschool Workshops at Wonderwool Wales 2025, including Bringing Eyes to Life, Peg Loom Weaving, Quirky Birds, Dorset Buttons and Art Yarns.

The British Coloured Sheep Breeders’ Association will be adding colour to the show by bringing sheep for the first time this year.

An award-winning two-day event celebrates all that’s great about Welsh wool and natural fibres, attracting around 6,000 visitors from across the UK and worldwide.

Sheep Walk fashion shows, demonstrations and have-a-go sessions hosted by some of the exhibitors are regular features of the popular event.

Wonderwool Wales covers everything from the start to the end of the creative process. Exhibits of sheep, raw and hand dyed fibres, yarn for knitting and crochet, embellishments, equipment, dyes and books can be found alongside superb examples of finished textile art, craft, clothing and home furnishings.

Tickets for the show and the Woolschools are available online at www.wonderwoolwales.co.uk . For the latest news about the show, like Wonderwool Wales Ltd on Facebook or follow on Instagram @wonderwoolwales .