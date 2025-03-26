Watch: Firefighters rush to Telford home after blaze in bedroom
Several fire crews rushed to a Telford home after a fire in a first floor bedroom.
By Luke Powell
Published
Last updated
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.54pm reporting a house fire on Great Croft.
Three fire crews including the aerial ladder platform were sent from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations to the scene.
An operations officer was also in attendance.
Initial reports from the fire service suggested that the fire was coming from the property’s roof space.
It was later confirmed that the fire was situated inside a first floor bedroom.
Firefighters used two hose reel jets and a main jet while wearing breathing apparatus.
The fire was under control by 2.54pm.