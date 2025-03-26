Watch: Firefighters rush to Telford home after blaze in bedroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.54pm reporting a house fire on Great Croft.

Three fire crews including the aerial ladder platform were sent from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations to the scene.

Several fire crews were sent to the scene.

An operations officer was also in attendance.

Initial reports from the fire service suggested that the fire was coming from the property’s roof space.

It was later confirmed that the fire was situated inside a first floor bedroom.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and a main jet while wearing breathing apparatus.

The fire was under control by 2.54pm.