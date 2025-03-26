Pizza chain Domino's set to open its first store in Ludlow within weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Domino’s will be welcoming its first customers through its doors in Ludlow Business Park at its grand opening on Monday, April 7.

This new opening, the business' first in Ludlow, will create 25 new jobs in the area.

Domino's is set to open its first site in Ludlow this April. Photo: Domino's/Google

Domino's said cstomers can expect delicious hand-made pizzas topped with vine-ripened tomato sauce and 100 per cent mozzarella at the new store - as well as the chance to win free pizza for a year and other great prizes - at the opening.

Arvi Salariya, franchise partner, said: "We’re excited to come to Ludlow, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza.

“We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people from Ludlow can grow and develop their careers.

“Over 90 per cent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”

Find out more about the new opening and job opportunities available via the business’ official website and social media channels.

