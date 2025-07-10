First Drive: Can an updated hybrid powertrain take the Nissan Qashqai to the top of its class?

What is it?

(Nissan)

The Qashqai is one of Britain’s best-selling cars and has been a huge success for Nissan, ever since it launched the original back in 2007.

The Japanese firm’s crossover bucked the trend for raised family hatchbacks and has been perfecting the model ever since.

Now in its third iteration, the e-Power hybrid powertrain has proved a popular choice among buyers.

However, Nissan has gone back to the drawing board and designed a completely new petrol-electric powertrain that the manufacturer claims gives ‘best-in-class’ economy. So, can Nissan put its money where its mouth is? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

(Nissan)

Most of the changes come from the new and improved e-Power setup. There is a new engine, turbocharger, and everything has been tuned to make the overall driving experience more refined, and above all else, more efficient.

Nissan has also subtly tweaked the exterior with redesigned door mirror caps, rear tyre deflectors – to improve aerodynamics – and the entry-level ‘Acenta’ model now comes with the choice of smaller 17-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, there have been updates to Nissan’s ‘ProPilot’ safety systems, new connected services via the infotainment screen and Google Built-in updates.

But, the rest of the car remains unchanged with a choice of two and four-wheel drive variants, as well as a decent level of standard equipment.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Nissan)

There is a new 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor that now produces 201bhp and 311Nm of torque, compared to 191bhp in the old model.

In terms of performance, the car can now sprint from 0-60mph in 7.7 seconds and will top out at the same 105mph as before.

However, torque increases to 330Nm when the vehicle is driven in ‘Sport’ mode and the 0-60mph time is reduced to 7.4 seconds.

Also, the car should be cheaper to run, with CO2 emissions reduced from 116g/km to 102g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

The changes are immediately obvious once you get behind the wheel.

Around town, the engine is extremely quiet at low speeds and the electric motor does most of the work, helping to reduce emissions and boost fuel economy.

On the motorway, the reworked powertrain is a lot more refined at higher speeds, with the engine sitting at a much lower RPM, which gives less cabin vibration and makes the whole experience more relaxing.

Our test car achieved a combined 62.7mpg, which is bang on the claimed figure from Nissan.

The increase in power is also noticeable, with there being a sharper throttle response and the engine doesn’t scream into life, like it would with a traditional CVT automatic gearbox.

The only issue is that the driving experience still isn’t the most dynamic, with the vague steering taking away any involvement.

How does it look?

(Nissan)

The design is virtually the same as the current model, even with its refreshed front grille and slim LED daytime running lights.

The combination of chrome detailing, gloss black trim and colour-coded wheel arch extensions on the ‘N-Design’ model adds a bit more aggression to the styling and the rear still keeps the model-specific lettering and clear tail light lenses.

The Qashqai can be specified with a choice of different alloy wheel designs; however, there is now the option of smaller 17-inch rims on the Acenta model, which should help improve the ride, efficiency and comfort.

What’s it like inside?

(Nissan)

The interior is the same as before with a wider 12.3-inch touchscreen that incorporates Google Built-in services.

Our test car’s Alcantara dashboard trim makes the cabin feel a lot more premium and you get a good amount of storage space.

Plus, there are physical buttons for almost every control, which scores highly when it comes to interior ergonomics.

The rear doors open to nearly 90 degrees, which makes it easier to climb inside, and there is a decent amount of head and legroom for occupants. However, the glass panoramic roof fitted to our test car does eat into the room a little bit.

Boot space remains unchanged, standing at 504 litres and 1,504 litres with the rear bench folded down, which is smaller than what you get on a Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson.

But, at least the rear seats fold completely flat and there is the added benefit of a false floor, too.

What’s the spec like?

(Nissan)

Prices remain unchanged if you want the Qashqai with the updated e-Power hybrid powertrain.

The entry-level Acenta in petrol-electric format comes in at £34,860 and includes rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

We’re driving the flagship Tekna+ – which is priced from £43,210 – and boasts extras such as 20-inch wheels, a premium Bose sound system, a driver’s seat massage function and quilted premium leather seats.

You can also get the Qashqai with the added benefit of four-wheel drive, giving you the added traction that you might need in the winter months.

Verdict

The Qashqai has been Nissan’s bread and butter for nearly two decades, but this new and improved powertrain irons out all of the imperfections of the old model very nicely.

It still isn’t scintillating to drive, and the looks are rather conservative. However, if you take into account the exceptional fuel economy, ultra-low emissions, the uptick in refinement and the car’s overall practicality, Nissan can hold its head up high in the family crossover segment as the Qashqai is now at the very top when it comes to hybrid family cars.