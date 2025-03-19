Proposed Ludlow supermarket will be moved 'to avoid gas pipe'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Planning permission for a new M&S Food store on pasture land near Sheet Road in Ludlow was awarded in January 2024. It was the second time plans for a supermarket on the site had been brought forward, after the withdrawal of an earlier scheme due to design concerns.

According to documents submitted with the approved application, the supermarket said the development would create 70 new jobs in the town and "unlock" the area for businesses.

But the area remained largely dormant despite the approval of the application until late 2024, when initial preparation and survey work appeared to be taking place on the site.

Now, the store is set to move several metres to the northeast to avoid a large gas pipe after a mix-up with the original plans.