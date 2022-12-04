Five top pizza restaurants in Shropshire, according to a food critic

Salopians are not short of choice when it comes to pizza restaurants.

With that in mind, Star food critic Andy Richardson has taken some time to reveal five of the best pizza joints in the county.

The list is below and includes key information, restaurant website links and ratings out of ten.

Please note that it's not exhaustive, and there are certainly plenty of other great pizza restaurants across the region.

Five of the best pizza restaurants in Shropshire

Dough & Oil, Shrewsbury

Sourdough pizza, homemade sides and delicious desserts are all part of the offer at Shropshire’s best pizzeria. Independent, edgy and proud, Dough & Oil also offers great coffee, craft beer, wine and cocktails. A great menu with fantastic flavour combinations is at the heart of this brilliantly-designed pizzeria, which goes from strength to strength.

Rating: 10/10

Sourced Pizza, Ludlow

The team behind CSons are focused on the best ingredients at their latest venture: Sourced Pizza. Sourdough bases are topped with seriously tasty ingredients, like Brue Valley Farm fior di latte, Shropshire salumi, woodland mushrooms and Macneil’s smoked salmon. The ingredients are the best in the county, while a wide range of starters, desserts and drinks make for good times.

Rating: 9/10

Peepo, Bridgnorth

Peepo opened its doors around 2010 and it’s been a firm favourite ever since. Changing with the times, offering all manner of deals and seasonal specials and providing great value for money, it offers a range of casual classics, from risotto to pasta, from Asian-inspired dishes to big flavours from America. Pizzas feature buffalo mozzarella and tasty toppings.

Rating: 7/10

Etzio, Whitchurch

Inspired by the charm of a classic Italian restaurant with a contemporary buzz and rustic interior, ETZIO brings the essence of Italian hospitality to its guests. The menu focuses on freshly prepared classic and contemporary Italian dishes featuring an excellent range of pasta, pizza, seafood and meats. Fresh ingredients are served simply.

Rating: 7/10

Murase’s Pizza, at the Wheatsheaf Inn, Newport

Proper wood-fired pizzas are on offer at Murase’s, where home made dough is topped with authentic, fresh ingredients before being blazed in a hot oven. It’s open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays with daily specials on offer. There are great sides as well as a FRYdays special menu, featuring Korean fried chicken and chips.