The best pub food in Shropshire, according to a food critic

By Andy RichardsonBridgnorthFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

Going for a meal at the pub is part of what it means to be British, and Shropshire has its fair share of phenomenal eating establishments.

A roast beef Sunday lunch.
But with so many inns and taverns in the county, it can be difficult to work out where's best for pub grub specifically.

With that in mind, Star food critic Andy Richardson has taken some time to rate and recommend five Shropshire pubs that he thinks are a cut above the rest.

The list is below and it features short descriptions of the establishments, links to the websites and scores out of ten.

Best Pub Food in Shropshire

  • The Charlton Arms, Ludlow

Cedric Bosi is the county’s finest landlord and his beautifully-located pub, on the banks of the River Teme, in Ludlow, received a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2019, in addition to an AA rosette. Real ales, fantastic food and a warm welcome await visitors, while the menu features all the classics alongside brilliant, French-inspired bistro dishes. A perennial star on Shropshire’s dining scene.

Website: https://www.thecharltonarms.co.uk/

Rating: 9/10

  • Pheasant at Neenton, near Bridgnorth

No one does Sunday lunch as well as The Pheasant, at Neenton. A stunning Shropshire dining pub with rooms that dates back to the 18th century, it was rescued by locals and is now owned by the community. Offering AA rosette-standard food, an ever-changing array of dishes featuring top quality meat and game from local suppliers, as well as delicious fresh fish.

Website: https://pheasantatneenton.co.uk/

Rating: 9/10

  • Crown & Country Inn, Munslow, near Craven Arms

This quintessentially English country coaching inn has been part of the Shropshire firmament for two decades. Under the ownership of chef-proprietor Richard Arnold, it offers traditional and modern dishes. A part of the Local to Ludlow group, it showcases local suppliers while also offering great ales from a brilliant vantage point, in the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Website: https://crowncountryinn.co.uk/

Rating: 8/10

  • Three Tuns Inn, Bishop’s Castle

This famous and historic pub and brewery in Shropshire has been the 'beating heart' of Bishop's Castle since 1642. Refurbished and enlarged, it still maintains the spirit of the original pub and is a welcome relief from so many of today’s modern 'theme pubs' as it still retains public bar, snug bar, and lounge bar. It serves a wondrous array of real ales from the adjoining brewery while offering a simple menu.

Website: https://www.thethreetunsinn.co.uk/

Rating: 8/10

  • The Church Inn, Ludlow

Landlord Cedric Bosi makes a second entry in the top five with his classic Ludlow pub. With board games, great food, brilliantly hospitality and a well-stocked bar, it’s a home from home for locals. Expect big flavours, from garlic snails or chowder, to start, followed by fish and chips or a Ludlow 10oz sirloin steak. There are great desserts and fabulous staff.

Website: https://www.thechurchinn.com/

Rating: 8/10

