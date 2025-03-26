Firefighters called to road in Shrewsbury after full tank of fuel spills onto carriageway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly before 1.45pm reporting a fuel spillage.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

A full tank of fuel from a car had spilled onto the carriageway.

Firefighters made the area safe using an 'environmental grab pack' and soil.

The incident was under control by 2.10pm.