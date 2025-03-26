Firefighters called to road in Shrewsbury after full tank of fuel spills onto carriageway
Firefighters were called to a road in Shrewsbury this afternoon after a large spillage of fuel.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly before 1.45pm reporting a fuel spillage.
One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.
A full tank of fuel from a car had spilled onto the carriageway.
Firefighters made the area safe using an 'environmental grab pack' and soil.
The incident was under control by 2.10pm.