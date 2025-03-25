Sentencing of a man who admitted threatening to "cut up" two Llandrindod Wells people and their children has been delayed

Darrell Slinger threatened the couple last August and days later told police he was not scared of their tasers and wanted to fight them.

When he was arrested at the Metropole Hotel a few days later but he escaped as he was being taken into custody, went on the run and was found a few days later in Ammanford.

A few months later on December 24, the 23 year-old of Lant Avenue assaulted an emergency worker and resisted arrest while being the subject of a suspended sentence order imposed last year for assaulting four police officers. The order was for 30 weeks suspended for 18 months and it was imposed by Swansea Crown Court for spitting at, kicking and biting officers on arrest.

Slinger appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court via a video link from Swansea prison on Thursday when Her Honour Judge Lucy Crowther delayed sentencing because of the number of offences and complex issues.

Earlier in the week, Slinger had admitted escaping from lawful custody in Llandrindod Wells on August 28 2024 and sending malicious messages on August 22 2024.

Prosecuting, Georgia Donohue said Daniel and Sam Musgrove were at home on August 22 when they received a video call from a female they knew at 11.15pm.

“She, the defendant’s partner, was upset and then the defendant came to the camera shouting ‘where’s my money’ and swearing.

“He said I am going to come over to your home and cut up you and your children. I know where you live. The couple genuinely feared for their safety. They reported it to the police.

“On August 28, Slinger was at the Metropole Hotel with his partner and they had a room for the night. Police identified him and arrested and cautioned him. He asked who have I threatened in response to the caution and asked lots of questions. He was sweating profusely and officers believed he was under the influence of cocaine,” said Ms Donohue.

She said Slinger became aggressive and confrontational and he said he was not scared of their tasers and he wanted to fight them.

“Outside he backed himself to a hedge and he ran off, he escaped. Officers searched the areas but he was not found. He was located a few days later in Ammanford.”

Ms Donohue said on December 22 officers were called to a domestic incident in Llandrindod Wells.

They said Slinger was on edge and they tried to cuff him but he would not comply so he was taken to the ground. Further officers were called for. Slinger tried to kick out and so he was placed in leg restraints but he carried on shouting.

PC Reynolds’ body worn camera was displaced, as well as his PAVA spray and his face was reddened.

Slinger was taken to the floor again when he tried to kick PC Reynolds.

He was taken to Newtown Police Station where he tried to charge PC Rynolds, so restraints and a baton had to be used again.

This offence placed Slinger in breach of the 30 week suspended prison sentence which he admitted.

Mitigating, Mr Tim Naylor said: “Due to the state of his mental health he was likely to punch or kick anyone he perceived as a threat

“He did not start a mental health programme upon sentence in October as he was still dealing with drugs and alcohol issues at the time. He is now clean courtesy of three months in custody.”

Judge Lucy Crowther described Slinger as a product of the care system, lived a chaotic life and can’t fend for himself.

She adjourned the hearing and said Slinger will be provisionally sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on April 4.