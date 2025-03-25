Cabinet approve establishing a Welsh medium all through school at Builth Wells

The proposal was approved by members of the Liberal Democrat/Labour cabinet at their meeting on Tuesday, March 25.

The idea is to plug a gap in Welsh medium education provision at high school level in Radnorshire and the council has said that they would invest in the infrastructure at both Ysgol Calon Cymru’s current campuses in Llandrindod Wells and Builth Wells.,

Cabinet member for education Liberal Democrat, Councillor Pete Roberts (Llandrindod South) said: “This is the result of two years extensive work.

“This looks to address the challenges and requirements of the Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP) and seeks to bring forward a proposal for consultation which will address the gap in Welsh medium education within central Powys.

“The paper is extensive and has examined a number of different options that were considered.”

Powys Independent Councillor Gareth E Jones (Llanelwedd) who spoke at the meeting on behalf of local members and the Learning and Skills committee, broadly welcomed the proposal.

Cllr Jones also raised concerns about the “lack” of a strategic plan to deliver Welsh medium education in the Brecknockshire area.

Plaid Cymru group leader, Councillor Elwyn Vaughan (Glantwymyn) spoke at the meeting on behalf of the Welsh Education Forum who met last week to discuss the proposal.

Cllr Vaughan said: “The unanimous conclusion is that there had been a desire for years to ensure Welsh medium education provision in this part of Powys, which would naturally grow step by step.

He added that this would mean less children from the area having to travel vast distances each day to attend secondary Welsh medium education out of county at Ystalyfera.

Cllr Vaughan: “We know the financial issues it is the Welsh language that will save secondary education in Builth Wells.”

He added there is more to being Welsh than supporting the national rugby team for 80 minutes on a few occasions each year.

Powys Independent and opposition joint leader Cllr Beverley Baynham (Presteigne) said: “I do welcome this and the consultation and it’s just an appeal.

“Please don’t forget us over here in Presteigne and Knighton because we are part of this catchment.”

Eventually the Cabinet went to a vote – and unanimously supported the proposal.

After the vote council leader, Liberal Democrat, Cllr James Gibson-Watt (Glasbury) said: “It’s a momentous decision.”

The move will be done in two distinct phases and will lead to the splitting up of Ysgol Calon Cymru by 2029.

The Builth Wells campus would become a new Welsh medium four to 18 all through school.

While the Llandrindod Wells campus would providing English medium education and continue under the Ysgol Calon Cymru brand.

Cllr Gareth E Jones - Powys County Council

Cllr Pete Roberts - Powys County Council - Cabinet member for Learning Powys - which includes the education portfolio