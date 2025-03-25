'Listening to lived experiences is crucial' - Shropshire families encouraged to complete survey to shape the future of SEND and AP services in county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Partners from the NHS and Shropshire Council are encouraging families across the county to complete a short survey to improve Special Educational Needs and Disability and Alternative Provision (SEND and AP) support available in the local area.

The survey will help the organisations to understand the impact of Shropshire’s SEND and AP Accelerated Progress Plan Report that was released in October 2024.

A survey has been launched to help shape the future of SEND and AP services in county.

David Shaw, Shropshire Council’s assistant director of education and achievement, said: “Listening to the lived experiences of those who use our SEND and AP services is crucial.

“By understanding their needs and challenges, we can ensure that the services we provide truly make a positive difference.

“This feedback is invaluable in helping us and our partners to continuously improve and adapt our support to better serve our community.”

Vanessa Whatley, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin’s chief nursing officer, said: “We want to know if the actions we are taking are making a positive difference to the lives of our children and young people.

“This is an opportunity for parent carers to tell us what’s working well and where else we need to make improvement.

“We are interested in understanding whether, in relation to your experiences over the last 6 months, services met your individual or family needs, and if not, why not.

“Thank you to everyone who has responded to our previous surveys, these surveys are an important part of our ongoing commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of our children and young people.”

The survey can be completed via the official website and closes on April 18 2025.