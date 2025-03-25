Housing developer hits back at campaigners over hundreds of homes planned for Albrighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last week, campaigners in Albrighton said they would continue their fight against Boningale Homes development in their village.

Members of Albrighton Village Action Group (AVAG), said the new estate is on agricultural land and asked Shropshire Council to throw out the application.

The call comes after Shropshire Council were forced to withdraw its local plan - the document that proposes where new homes are to go - which the council has conceded will result to more speculative development in the county.

However a spokesperson for Boningale Homes defended the plan.

He said: “It is our opinion that the site meets the definition of Grey Belt as defined by the NPPF and updated guidance.

"The submission of our updated Green Belt Assessment and Golden Rules Statement was in response to the change in Policy and allows the council to make an informed decision on the application.

“The proposed site is confirmed as being within a sustainable location by Shropshire Council. Furthermore, both Active Travel England and Shropshire Highways have confirmed that the development does not give rise to unsustainable travel patterns nor would it negatively impact on local roads.

"In fact, Active Travel England supports the application and recommend its approval.

“There are no flood concerns, as confirmed by the Lead Local Flood Authority, and Severn Trent has confirmed it would upgrade the foul drainage network to accommodate the proposed development.

“Furthermore, the scheme would provide 35% affordable housing, which is 15% above Shropshire Council's policy and complies with the new ‘Golden Rules’.

“Our proposal would deliver key facilities as well as new homes and we urge Shropshire Council to approve the application at the earliest opportunity.”