'The special thing here is the people' - Inside one of Shropshire's finest and historic schools built on community

With state-of-the-art facilities, incredible period buildings, and prime setting with wonderful views of the Wrekin, Old Hall School and Wrekin College in Wellington has a lot to be admired.

But, alongside their exceptional offerings within the expansive grounds, the school environment is built on people and relationships.

Old Hall School serves as a day school for children aged four to 11-years-old while Wrekin College is both a day and boarding school for students aged 11 to 18.

At both schools, children are encouraged to aim high and taught of the endless opportunities and career paths available to them post-education. Staff seek to ensure that pupils are future-ready and leave the school inspired and full of confidence.

Established in 1845, Old Hall School has a proud history of offering a 'challenging and stimulating' environment while Wrekin College, that was founded in 1880, provides further exceptional education standards so each pupil can fulfil their potential. Students at Wrekin College are given opportunities to boost their employability and lower sixth pupils run their own coffee shop.

Pupils enjoy large, beautiful well-maintained grounds which include extraordinary sports facilities. Athletes at the schools often compete at the highest standards and students enjoy an endless number of activities.

The site is home to Cricket Shropshire and its sports hall boasts a new floor which is suitable for bowling all-year-round.