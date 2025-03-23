Royal Welsh Agricultural Society to Host 2025 ASAO Wales Conference at Llanelwedd

The event will take place at the Montgomery Pavilion on the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd.

The one-day conference will bring together all agricultural show representatives from across Wales to discuss key industry developments and share best practices.

Topics covered will include digital marketing strategies, the latest updates from Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) Wales and improving accessibility at agricultural events.



"We're delighted to welcome all show organisers from throughout Wales to this valuable networking and knowledge-sharing event," said a spokesperson for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.

Agricultural show representatives can secure their place at the conference by visiting: https://rwas.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/ASAO2025