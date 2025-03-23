Fire brigade called to Shrewsbury pub after kitchen fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened at The Beacon in Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury, a pub which is popular with families and football fans.

Nobody was hurt and the pub will be open as usual today, according to a member of staff.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 9.13am on Sunday, March 23, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Shrewsbury.

“Small fire involving a gas oven which was out on arrival. Crews carried out a thorough investigation using a thermal imaging camera.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury and an operations officer was in attendance.