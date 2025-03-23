Fire brigade called to Shrewsbury pub after kitchen fire
Firefighters were called to a Shrewsbury pub this morning after a fire involving one of the ovens in the kitchen.
The incident happened at The Beacon in Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury, a pub which is popular with families and football fans.
Nobody was hurt and the pub will be open as usual today, according to a member of staff.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 9.13am on Sunday, March 23, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Shrewsbury.
“Small fire involving a gas oven which was out on arrival. Crews carried out a thorough investigation using a thermal imaging camera.”
Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury and an operations officer was in attendance.