Crash near pub on busy A41 near Shifnal - police and firefighters sent to the scene

Police and firefighters rushed to a crash near a pub on the A41 this afternoon.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated

The two-vehicle collision happened at around 1.30pm near The Bell Inn, Tong, near Shifnal.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman described the collision as a “minor bump”.

An entry on the fire brigade’s incident log said: “At 13.30 on Sunday, March 23, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shifnal.”

“Incident involves two vehicles, which crews made safe. Incident left with police.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Albrighton.

