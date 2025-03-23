Crash near pub on busy A41 near Shifnal - police and firefighters sent to the scene
Police and firefighters rushed to a crash near a pub on the A41 this afternoon.
The two-vehicle collision happened at around 1.30pm near The Bell Inn, Tong, near Shifnal.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman described the collision as a “minor bump”.
An entry on the fire brigade’s incident log said: “At 13.30 on Sunday, March 23, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shifnal.”
“Incident involves two vehicles, which crews made safe. Incident left with police.”
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Albrighton.