Meet the Shropshire medical herbalist offering the UK's only drug free menopause clinic at her new wellness centre

Medical herbalist Hannah Charman welcomed her first clients into the new herbal medicine clinic in Spiro Clinic and Wellness Centre, Ludlow, yesterday (March 21).

The Herbology Clinic offers herbal medicine such as remedies for minor ailments and illnesses. Hannah said, at present, it is also the only drug-free menopause clinic in the country.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Hannah said her long-term plan was to open a big clinic in Bridgnorth but it was becoming more and more imperative to start in Ludlow.

The herbalist, who has been in the industry for 26 years, said: “I recognise that people can't get access to mainstream healthcare in the way they used to be able to.

“We've got really sick people out there who can't get a doctor's appointment or have to wait for hospital appointments and there is no other herbalist in this area.

“There's currently no one in South Shropshire practicing herbal medicine now.

“So I thought I need to get out there and just be offering herbal medicine appointments to whoever wants them.”

Hannah is also keen to encourage people to start making and using their own remedies at home through herbal medicine workshops.

“A lot of the conditions that people end up in A&E with are things that they could treat really easily at home with herbs, if they knew how to do it and they caught it early enough.

“So I'm on a bit of a mission to get people making them using their own herbal remedies.”

The Ludlow clinic hasn’t been long in the making.

Hannah had previously owned a clinic in Wolverhampton and has been treating clients online since the pandemic.

And once she had set her mind on opening a new venue in January, Hannah said she went all in.

Just two months later, the venue was now ready for customers to book appointments for acute and chronic issues.

And Hannah said she is thrilled to introduce the people of Ludlow to alternative medicine and help them overcome their issues.

“It’s really exciting. I can't wait to go back to seeing real people again and not be looking at a screen.

“The screen has its place, but it's nice to actually sit and have real human contact again. I think people need that as well.”