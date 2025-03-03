Menopausal women spending average £1,800 a year to combat symptoms

Women experiencing perimenopause and menopause are spending an average £1,800 a year on products such as vitamins and smart watches to combat symptoms such as fatigue and hot flushes, a survey suggests.

Some 76% of women are buying vitamins and minerals, 52% have bought supplements and 40% have spent on hormone support to help manage symptoms, the poll for Buy Now, Pay Later service Clearpay found.

The most expensive products women are buying include skincare treatments, costing an average £244 a year, and skincare products, at £179.

Women are also spending an average £147 each year on supplements, £120 on vitamins and minerals and £105 on hormone support.

Clearpay’s own figures for 2023 and 2024 show a 156% rise in sales of Omega-3 fish oil, a 150% increase in calcium products, 92% higher sales of primrose oil and a 20% rise in red clover.

The survey suggests that a quarter of women (25%) are turning to sleep aids, including aromatherapy, weighted blankets and sleep trackers, to alleviate symptoms such as night sweats and fatigue.

Clearpay sales data shows year-on-year increases in sales of sleep trackers, up 303%, aromatherapy, up 263%, and weighted blankets up 32%.

However almost a third of women (29%) report feeling overwhelmed and stressed while navigating menopause and the associated expenses, with almost a quarter (24%) struggling to find a trusted source of information about suitable products.

Clearpay spokeswoman Shakaila Forbes-Bell said: “While the effects of perimenopause and menopause are unique to each woman, this stage of life is a universal experience, which for some, will give a feeling of losing control, potentially leading to emotional exhaustion and worsening symptoms.

“It’s clear from our research that women are prepared to invest significantly in solutions designed specifically to help them navigate this time.”

OnePoll surveyed 2,000 UK females between February 4-14 who have experienced perimenopause or menopause symptoms.