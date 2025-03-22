Final section of wall that closed Bridgnorth Cliff Railway for a year to be secured to prevent 'major injuries or fatality'
A planning application has been made by Bridgnorth Town Council to secure a further section of the retaining wall that closed the town's Cliff Railway for more than a year, to prevent a future “potential fatality".
In December 2022, the Cliff Railway was shut due to safety concerns after a retaining wall owned by the council was found to be dangerous.
At a cost to local taxpayers of more than £750,000, Bridgnorth Town Council paid contractors to repair the section of the wall posing a danger to the Cliff Railway.
The project took more than 14 months, putting the Cliff Railway out of action until March last year.