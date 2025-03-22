Final section of wall that closed Bridgnorth Cliff Railway for a year to be secured to prevent 'major injuries or fatality'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In December 2022, the Cliff Railway was shut due to safety concerns after a retaining wall owned by the council was found to be dangerous.

Engineers working on the wall in 2023

At a cost to local taxpayers of more than £750,000, Bridgnorth Town Council paid contractors to repair the section of the wall posing a danger to the Cliff Railway.

The netting installed by Shropshire Council

The project took more than 14 months, putting the Cliff Railway out of action until March last year.