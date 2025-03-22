Powys border vineyard unveils creative workshop with wine evening

Perfect for art enthusiasts, wine lovers and anyone seeking an unforgettable experience, the event is being held on April 4, from 7pm to 10pm, and makes an ideal treat for Mother’s Day! The vineyard is located at Pentreheyling, near Montgomery.

The workshop will be guided by Rachel Ellen, a talented, Shropshire-based craft tutor and owner of the Gifted Crafts Company. With a Degree in Graphics and more than a decade of experience teaching design and technology at high school level, she has mastered a wide array of crafting disciplines.

Her supportive and encouraging approach ensures an engaging and enjoyable experience for participants of all skill levels.

Providing the perfect backdrop for this event, the award winning vineyard prides itself on producing high-quality, locally crafted wines that celebrate the unique flavours of Shropshire.

Guests will have a chance to create stunning polymer clay designs - from earrings to necklaces - while sipping on delicious wine and savouring both sweet and savoury nibbles hand made in the vineyard’s café kitchen.

Upcoming workshops range from macrame and book binding to Japanese flower arranging and silver clay jewellery.

As spaces for the ‘Sip and Sculpt’ evening are limited, early booking is recommended at www.kerryvalevineyard.co.uk/shop/workshops or call: 01588 620627.

Kerry Vale Vineyard is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion, Southern Eryri and the Welsh Marches.