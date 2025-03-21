Two North Shropshire village roads to close next month for resurfacing works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has announced that Magna Close in Ash Magna and Church Meadow in Norton in Hales will be resurfaced.

The work is part of the county council's resurfacing programme for 2025/26.

Both roads will be resurfaced between Monday, April 7 and Friday, April 11, from 8am to 5pm each day.

The roads will be closed during the work times.

The council says a signed diversion will be place during the closure.

It added that access/egress for properties and businesses within the closure will be "maintained when safe to do so".

Depending on vehicle type, motorists may be able to choose an alternative route.

Residents are being asked not to park on the road during the day while work is in progress.

The council has reminded residents that planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on OneNetwork.

During the resurfacing works, access to the roads will be restricted to local residents who live and reside within the road closures, businesses located within the closure, pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians, and emergency vehicles.