Shropshire town named on 2025 Sunday Times list of 'best places to live'

The annual list includes 72 locations across the UK - with seven making up the Midlands shortlist - plus one village, a part of England's 'second city', and five towns.

While the judges have handed overall crown for the best place to live in the Midlands to the village of Ilmington, Shropshire's county town of Shrewsbury is included in the shortlist, along with Eccleshall in Staffordshire.

The overall title of the best place to live in the UK goes to Saffron Waldon in Essex.

For Shrewsbury residents it will be no surprise to see the town making the list, with its mix of independent shops, historic high streets, and River Severn backdrop all contributing to an ambience that draws in thousands of visitors every weekend.

The stunning Dingle in the heart of the Quarry is one of Shrewsbury's enduring gems.

Staffordshire town Eccleshall is another where the historic surroundings prove a favourite with residents and visitors alike - with judges describing a town that's more "a village in look, feel and community spirit".

The Sunday Times’s expert judges have visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds and mobile signal to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

The judges' 'portrait' for Shrewsbury highlights a treasure well-known by locals - the multi-award winning market hall.