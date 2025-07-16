The film ‘Migration’ will be shown at a Kington cinema

The Mallard family is in a bit of rut.

While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mum Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids, Dax and Gwen, the whole wide world.

After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica.

As the Mallards make their way south for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other—and themselves—than they ever imagined.

Migration will be shown at The Old Picture House in Kington on Wednesday, July 23 at 1.45pm.

The film runs for 91 minutes and there will be an interval.

Tickets are £6.50 for adults and £4 for children and they are available by calling 07855 254590