Could you be the new Miss Shropshire? Find out more as beauty queen launches new pageant event...

Eloise Sarasini is the current Miss Shropshire, and is launching the hunt for her successor with a big event at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury.

So far, several ladies have expressed an interest in taking part, but Eloise is keen to extend the invite to more competitors.

She is also asking businesses to get on board to sponsor the show.

“I have now partnered with the Miss England team and have become the regional organiser for Shropshire,” Eloise said. “I took this upon myself to do as unfortunately once my reign is up as Miss Shropshire 2024 there would be no one to take over for 2025 meaning there would be no one to represent our county in the Miss England finals.

Miss Shropshire, aka Eloise Sarasini

“I am adamant to not let this happen! I think it's essential for the young ladies of Shropshire to have the same opportunities that I was presented with and all given an equal chance to compete for the Miss Shropshire 2025 crown, but here in Shropshire rather than traveling to other regions.

“I had to be crowned in Wolverhampton due to no opportunities here, and the previous Miss Shropshire, Emma Morris, was crowned in Black Country in 2017.

“I now wish to bring our Miss Shropshire event back to life as the regional organiser and introduce our new opportunities!”

The pageant at The Buttermarket will involve several rounds including charity challenges, round challenges, workshops, photoshoots and more, all designed to help the contestants showcase their talents and unique qualities.

There will also be music from The Voice star Callum Doigne with his band Callum and The Pookies. The Telford builder made the final of the hit TV singing competition, being mentored by Welsh music legend Tom Jones.

“We have had some incredible businesses offer their services for free from The Buttermarket, AudioTek events who host Parklands to even local salons and independent businesses,” Eloise added.

“However, in order to really make this event happen we need financial backing in order to hire staff to help me on this journey, marketing, sashes and crowns and so much more! “There is a lot that goes into this event and the events we have available in the runup.”

If you’re interested in competing to be Miss Shropshire 2025, email Eloise at missshropshireuk@gmail.com or look for missshropshireuk on social media. Alternatively, find out more and apply at missengland.info

Businesses that are keen to help are encouraged to message Eloise via email or social media.