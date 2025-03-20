Shrewsbury tunnel to close overnight as station roadworks continue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cross Street tunnel in Shrewsbury will be closed overnight throughout April, as work to improve the roads around the railway station continues.

Work under the tunnel will begin on the evening of Tuesday, April 1 (rather than March 31 as previously advised).

The tunnel closure will be in place from approximately 8pm to 6am each night until the morning of April 4.

Subsequent night closures will then continue from Sundays to Thursdays through to the end of April, again from around 8pm to 6am.

Cross Street tunnel, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

No work will take place on Fridays or weekends, which Shropshire Council hopes will ease the impact of the works.

The work on Cross Street will include widening of the existing footpath, and construction of a new footpath under the bridge, for improved pedestrian access.

In conjunction with the closure of the tunnel on the evening of April 1, two-way traffic on Chester Street will be introduced – which is part of the permanent requirements of the project.

When the tunnel opens on April 2, a single lane will be in place under the tunnel, but the right turn onto Castle Foregate will not be available.

Traffic from Ellesmere Road wishing to access the railway station, town centre or Smithfield Road are encouraged to use Chester Street.

Traffic from Smithfield Road or Ellesmere Road wishing to access the routes towards Heathgates or Howard Street will be able to turn left or travel straight ahead on exiting the tunnel.

Shropshire Council has also warned that there will be four nights early on in the programme when site activities are expected to be noisy, due to cutting the road surface and breaking out tarmac and kerbs.

A spokesperson for the local authority said the work will end by 11pm each evening and subsequent stages will not be as disruptive. There will be noise reduction measures put in place such as acoustic matting and noise levels will be routinely taken.