Cyclist, 77, died after crash with motor vehicle in Oswestry

Patrick Crisp was seriously injured after the collision on Maesbury Road, Osbaston, Oswestry on March 5 this year.

An inquest into his death was opened at Shropshire Coroner’s Court at the Guildhall in Shrewsbury on Tuesday (March 17).

The hearing was told that Mr Crisp, a retired herdsman who was born in Weybridge, Surrey, but lived in St Anne’s Road, Morda, Oswestry, was in an unconscious state after a collision with a motor vehicle.

Medics attended but he could not be saved. Mr Crisp's body was identified by his son.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to be heard in full on June 19 this year.

