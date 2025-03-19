Builth Wells’ Chamber of Trade has now been firmly re-established with a new committee

The chamber’s annual general meeting last week went very well with lots of positive energy and some good ideas.

Builth Wells Mayor and new chairman of the chamber, Gwyn Davies said: “I am really optimistic for the Chamber of Trade. The old chamber was doing some really good work before Covid hit and it struggled to come back.

“But now we have a new committee, a new Facebook page set up and I am hoping it will build through the summer and there were some good ideas in the room.”

Alongside Gwyn as chairman, Polly Grace and Jodie Grimley have stepped up to be the treasurer and secretary and the chamber has been greatly helped by town clerk Louise Hammond.

Gwyn said: “Its early days yet but we are looking to focus more on promoting the town in the first instance and to build the group we have and then maybe we will aim to put on an event for next Spring.

“A very big thank you to Louise Hammond, the town clerk, who has taken the minutes at our first couple of meeting and has helped to re-establish the Chamber of Trade.”

Gwyn called an initial meeting to try and resurrect the chamber to give local businesses a voice and better access to the town council and county council.

The next meeting of the Chamber of Trade will take place on Thursday, May 1 at the Strand Hall at 7pm.

Gwyn said: “Anyone in business in the town is welcome to join the Chamber of Trade, and we hope to strengthen it in the months ahead.”

For more information contact Gwyn Davies on 07989 582799.